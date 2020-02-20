Spiking Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $600,233.00 and approximately $986,528.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00491294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.62 or 0.06625066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00070407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027467 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.