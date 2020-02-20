St Barbara Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SBM)

St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

ASX SBM opened at A$2.96 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. St Barbara has a 52 week low of A$2.43 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of A$5.15 ($3.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.91.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

