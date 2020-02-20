State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,415 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Covetrus worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $207,795,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $18,819,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $11,615,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $5,116,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CVET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.