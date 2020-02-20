State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,134 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

