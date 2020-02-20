State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 149,486 Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $89,594.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,797. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.34.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.