State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Everbridge worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Everbridge by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Everbridge by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 122,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,677 shares of company stock worth $8,952,719. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.85. 6,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,530. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

