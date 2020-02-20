State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,266 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,556,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 144,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 141,763 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,032 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

