State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

