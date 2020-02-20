State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.30% of Harmonic worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 1,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,992. Harmonic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $611.62 million, a PE ratio of -83.75, a PEG ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,382 shares of company stock worth $2,789,751. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

