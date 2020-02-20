State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.08 Million Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.