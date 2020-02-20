State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,742 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 64,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

