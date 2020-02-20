State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.11 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,165,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.86. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

