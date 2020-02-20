State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 1.03% of Arlington Asset Investment worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth $61,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,582. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $234.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.02. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Arlington Asset Investment Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

