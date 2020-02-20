State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in A10 Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 373,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 131,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.72 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.82. A10 Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

