State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.68% of Mitek Systems worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,337 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 680,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,347. The firm has a market cap of $399.59 million, a P/E ratio of 139.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.40. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

