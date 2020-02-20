State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,115 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Knowles worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $13,134,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 38.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Knowles by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE KN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 11,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,474. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

