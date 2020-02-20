State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Imax worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Imax by 14.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Imax by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,084,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imax by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at about $7,567,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imax alerts:

IMAX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Imax’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush raised their price target on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.