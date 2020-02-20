State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,876 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 4,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

