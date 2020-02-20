State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.15 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Penske Automotive Group worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of PAG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,605. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

