State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.16 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,246. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

