State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.16 Million Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.25% of Century Communities worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 3,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,470. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.