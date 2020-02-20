State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,698 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 313,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSCC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.