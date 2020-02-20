State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,269 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 309,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 13,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.