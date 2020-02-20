State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Saia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.45.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.