State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.28% of William Lyon Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes stock remained flat at $$24.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,718,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

