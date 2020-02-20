State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 148,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Zuora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zuora by 2,710.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zuora by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,953. Zuora Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,537 shares of company stock worth $842,766. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

