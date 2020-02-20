State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Fitbit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fitbit by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fitbit by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fitbit by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIT remained flat at $$6.47 during midday trading on Thursday. 116,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

