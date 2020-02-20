State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.27% of Ready Capital worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 63.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ready Capital by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $874.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

