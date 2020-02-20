State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,896 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Pattern Energy Group worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGI. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 66,935 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

NASDAQ PEGI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.10. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

