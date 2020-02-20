State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,232 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Navient worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,106. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

