State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 39,966 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,966 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 256.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,989. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

