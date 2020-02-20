State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 39,996 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 858,438 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,253,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,302,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

