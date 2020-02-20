State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 51,948 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,948 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Heartland Express worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 128,607 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $4,609,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTLD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

