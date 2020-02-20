State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,805 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,795 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Yelp worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,021 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,906 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.27. 22,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,703. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

