State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,435 Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Instructure worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Instructure by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 146,779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Instructure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Instructure in the 4th quarter worth $3,330,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.84. 489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure Inc has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

In other news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

