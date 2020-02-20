State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.13 Million Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Hertz Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 47.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hertz Global by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Hertz Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Hertz Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000.

HTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Hertz Global stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 30,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.26. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hertz Global Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

