State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Stamps.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP traded up $48.26 on Thursday, hitting $143.72. 1,053,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $204.12. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

