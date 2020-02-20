State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,772 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of NIC worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIC by 35.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGOV. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NIC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

