StealthGas (GASS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, analysts expect StealthGas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GASS stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.47. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

