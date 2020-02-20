Steem Dollars Reaches One Day Volume of $99,989.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $6.15 million and $99,989.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008714 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Poloniex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.99 or 0.03913248 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002270 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00751766 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002499 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,288,501 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

