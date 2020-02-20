Swarm City Market Cap Reaches $289,304.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit and Upbit. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $289,304.00 and approximately $636.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02980649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00233049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

