Swing (SWING) Market Capitalization Reaches $76,810.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Swing has a total market capitalization of $76,810.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001878 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.