Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Switch worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Switch during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Switch by 175.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 19.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,388. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.48. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,933 shares of company stock worth $4,865,456 in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

