Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Plans $0.11 Interim Dividend

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TAH opened at A$4.27 ($3.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.69. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of A$4.19 ($2.97) and a 1 year high of A$4.98 ($3.53).

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

