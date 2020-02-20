Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,848 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $41,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 163,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 350,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 356,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. 7,189,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,154,052. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $291.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.