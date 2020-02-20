Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NYSE:TPR opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

