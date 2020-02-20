Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.94% of Targa Resources worth $89,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.74. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.