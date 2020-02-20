Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 173,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.26. 2,659,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,433. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

