Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 74,085 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 6.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tesla worth $177,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Tesla by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,498,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.47.

Shares of TSLA traded down $18.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $899.41. 17,568,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,702,863. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $606.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.40, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

