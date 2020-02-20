Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $135,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 82,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 59,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Markel Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 714,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.47. 2,482,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,924. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

